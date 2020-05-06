On Contact: Colonial war on Palestine with Rashid Khalidi

On the show this week, Chris Hedges discusses the long, disingenuous role the USA has played in the Israel/Palestine conflict with Professor Rashid Khalidi. …

With a perhaps jaded eye of an Afghan War veteran, this is a fascinating conversation on the predicament the Palestinians find themselves in. Besides the obvious criminal behavior, there is much here to learn. Why do some freedom and resistance movements succeed and some fail? The Irish, Israelis and Iranis won. But others have not. Some common issues with the current Afghan situation. Rashid Khalidi points out that when the Zionists became disenchanted with the British as benefactors, they looked for a new one and went to the US. They switched horses. From an Afghan viewpoint, is it time for Afghans to look for another benefactor other than the US? Heresy, I know. But a fair question. Don’t take my word for it, have a look at this. There is a lot to chew on here.

