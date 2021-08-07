in Latest, Video

Obama walks back Bday party, asks for cash gifts instead

Obama walks back Bday party, asks for cash gifts instead

Video: “King Obama” Scaling Back Lavish Martha’s Vineyard Party After Backlash

Video: “King Obama” Scaling Back Lavish Martha’s Vineyard Party After Backlash

An impassioned Senator Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration’s border policy, or total lack thereof, Wednesday, describing packed migrant holding facilities as “COVID incubators.” As we noted yesterday, Biden and his staff keep sidestepping the fact that while they lecture Americans about following COVID rules and getting vaccinated, thousands and thousands of untested and unvaccinated migrants are being allowed to cross the southern border into U.S.

Alex Christoforou

Anon
Anon
August 7, 2021

I am sure his guest list would have looked like a sex offender register anyhow, the “elites” are some of the most depraved people going.

