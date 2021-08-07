Kamala is going to Vietnam. Her message to Vietnam, “America is Back”
The Duran: Episode 1056
Kamala Harris wants Vietnam to know that “America is back” when she travels there later this month, but not everyone is certain this is a prudent talking point given Washington’s previous ‘visits’ to the Southeast Asian nation.
