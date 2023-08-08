in Latest, Video

Nuland visits Niger. Elensky, Black Sea war. FT, don’t let Ukraine into EU. Putin sick, again. U/1

469 Views 29 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

29 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Rennie
David Rennie
August 9, 2023

Newland had some nerve, she installed a coup in the Ukraine and brought death and destruction to that nation and Gives orders to Niger to step down and restore the government.

0
Reply
Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
August 9, 2023

Alex, the forest by the Cultural Centre looks like it is silver birch trees, with their white trunks. So many beautiful places in Moscow to rest, relax and , maybe, study. The Cultural Centre is great. Space, light and free! Russians are very lucky that their city planners care about their wellbeing rather than cramming as many high rise buildings into one place and charging massive rents for them.

0
Reply

India in a Multipolar World w/ M.K. Bhadrakumar, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

Rus Broad Kharkov Advance, Ukr Short on Weapons; Wang Yi Lavrov Call, Nuland Ultimatum to Niger