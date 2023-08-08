in Latest, Video

India in a Multipolar World w/ M.K. Bhadrakumar, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

517 Views 10 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
john plum
john plum
August 9, 2023

Terrific discussion. IN the old days, when the BBC was worth its dsalt, they would have aired it like shot. Today, no chance.

0
Reply

Gallup Polls Suggest Nigerans Support Coup; Americans Would Support One

Nuland visits Niger. Elensky, Black Sea war. FT, don’t let Ukraine into EU. Putin sick, again. U/1