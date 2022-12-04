The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nuland in Kiev, blames letters on Russia. Snowden, Russian citizen. Elensky upset with $60 cap. U/1
Topic 797
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Who is nuland ? Oh yeah, another jew
Excellent as usual, Alex, with many insights and original thinking on geopolitical matters. God bless you! Thank you.
p.s. So very much appreciate all the beautiful walks you take us on with you while you share your illuminating ideas. Greece and Cyprus look like wonderful places to live.
Here’s a clown world for you Alex: Ursula von der Crazy and Macron are now calling for getting tough with the US because they’ve finally realized that Biden is playing them. Biden’s IRA bill will exacerbate the deindustrialization of Europe. Sputnik reports that hundreds of European businesses are moving to America because of cheap gas, cheap labor (thanks to the border crisis) and “green” incentives in Biden’s IRA. Macron and Ursula are frantic!
How about false flag letters to make Russia look bad. I hope Russia put the “stamps” on those letters, sarcasm.
What is Macron going to send to the Ukies, catapults and pea shooters, they will probably be as good as the stuff they have already sent.
The US dosen’t care where the weapons end up, itwill carry on supplying what it can to the Ukies, MIC big money racket.
Victoria (F*ck the EU”) Nuland neé Nudelman. Wife of Robert KAGAN. “The new Bolshevik”, determined to crush Russia while pretending democracy. A conspiracy theorist of high rank happy to see as many dead soldiers as possible to achieve ends.