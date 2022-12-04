Italy MSM Admits Ukraine Losses, Russia Grinds Bakhmut, US DNI Haines No Moscow Regime Change

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Italy MSM Admits Ukraine Losses as Russia Grinds Bakhmut, US DNI Haines Confirms No Prospect Moscow Regime Change
oh Alexander please stop being senitmental about the need for ukraine to start peace — if for the russians this is an existential struggle it is the same for the nazis of ukraine — if its true that 20% of ukraine are nazis and that all the instituions of ukraine are populated either by nazis or nazi sympathisers then given putin’s avowed aim of de-nazification, you can hardly expect the ukrainians to seek peace – its a life or death struggle for them: be killed or flee and as such, they will never seek peace.
This” Haines” Woman is just carrying on the propaganda, just like the EU/UK with this 60$ a barrel, knowing full well that it is a load of bull, still the west has to make it look like they are doing something, mean while
the Ukies are being decimated, not that the west gives a damn about the plight of the squadies on the battle field, the west should be charges with WAR CRIMES, what they are doing to Ukraine is criminal.
I thought it was Russia who was to get bogged down in the Ukraine, seems to me that it is the West who is bogged down, and seemingly no way out, what a cleaver bunch of politicians , the west is saddled with.