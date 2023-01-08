Nugan Hand the Genesis for CIA Drugs for Arms Black Ops Since 1980

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Nugan Hand was a CIA arms/drugs black ops bank during the 1970’s, and prototype for all drugs for arms and CIA black ops bank deals that have come after – from BCCI to Ukraine Oligarch Kolomoisky’s PrivatBank. Today, more than forty years subsequent to the Nugan Hand bank collapse, the CIA still refuses to release FOIA request documents relating to Nugan Hand bank.

Link: https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp84b00049r000902240019-0

Michael Jon Hand, partner mastermind criminal behind operation of the bank, was given protection by the CIA — and a new identity — subsequent to his flight from Australia in 1980. Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/after-disappearing-from-australia-a-cia-linked-fugitive-found-in-idaho

Interesting that the Wikipedia page for Hand does not include information that Hand AKA Fuller died in 2020, probably because wikipedia editors are too dense.. or more likely too bought… by the CIA, to allow that to be published.

Also interesting that all Wikipedia entries about deceased senior US military/ CIA figures connected to the Nugan Hand bank, including General Leroy Manor; CIA officer Ted Shackley; CIA Director William Colby; and principally Admiral Earl Yates (and others!) have no mention regarding their Nugan Hand bank connections documented in their wikipedia pages.

For reference see Jon Kwitny and Peter Butt’s books on the Nugan Hand subject, and there are many more factual histories, including that of the Stewart Royal Commission. I’d add something, but based on the authoritarian governmental state-sponsored censorship we are seeing in the Collective West, I’m certain any addition to wiki pages with regard to Nugan Hand will be removed.

Although there were earlier CIA banks – such as CIA paymaster Paul Helliwell’s Castle Bank, it is impossible to understand the corruption and decay that began to truly and fully permeate the United States governmental system after 1980, without a thorough study of the operations of the Nugan Hand bank and the participation of CIA and US military officers in the bank’s affairs.

Further reading and ref:

The Crimes of Patriots https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/862476.The_Crimes_of_Patriots

The Octopus https://www.abebooks.com/Octopus-Secret-Government-Death-Danny-Casolaro/31398294145/bd

Merchants of Menace https://books.google.com/books/about/Merchants_of_Menace.html

