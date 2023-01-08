in Latest, Video

Go slow strategy. Ukraine economy collapse, EU economy severe downturn

760 Views 16 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Seleukas
Seleukas
January 8, 2023

Russians no question gaining more from time !!!!!!! The west is eating it’s own!! They will run out of money ! How are they going to continue to finance this madness ?! Printing money?
My god, so obvious now that Russia has competent people, for whatever situation that they did not already anticipate, they maneuver splendidly to find solutions that are creative and have until now worked out in their favor. Interesting to watch.
It is just a matter of a little more time and the west will crumble…..I am sure

0
Reply

Nugan Hand the Genesis for CIA Drugs for Arms Black Ops Since 1980