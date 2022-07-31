Norwegian diplomat in Murmansk hates Russians (Video)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Norwegian diplomat Elisabeth Ellingsen at the Norwegian consulate in Murmans embarrassed her country when she proclaimed that she hated Russians earlier this summer. See below.

RT and other media identifed Ellingsen. RT wrote the article Russia slams Norwegian diplomat for xenophobia, and other media have covered this embarrassment widely.

However, when it comes to Norwegian mainstream media, none of them have identified Ellingsen. Norwegian state broadcaster NRK wrote article, the article Norwegian diplomat in Russia: I hate Russians, and this is a quick translation:

The reason [for Ellingsen’s complaint and outburst] is said to be, among other things, that she did not get the room she ordered. According to the video, the woman arrives at the front desk and says upset that someone else is in her room.

“You just mess everything up. This is shameful,” she says to the two receptionists and says that something similar had also happened to someone else she knows.

She gets a new room, but is skeptical about the cleanliness.

“So you want me to move to another room where someone has had a party and has just left?” she asked, adding quite plainly:

“I hate Russians!”

“I am from Scandinavia and I am used to clean rooms”

She then requests a new room and asks again how clean it is.

“This is disgusting. I’m used to clean rooms. I’m from Scandinavia, and I am not used to a Russian woman who only washes ‘like this’, she says, miming very superficial washing with her hands.

At one point the woman asks for the key to the room and says that she will stand outside the door and watch how the cleaner cleans the room.

“This hotel is shameful, and you people in general are shameful,” she finally said to the receptionists.

It is unclear who she is referring to by “you people”.

In the article Considers video of Norwegian diplomat as provocation from Russian intelligence, NRK writes that the English/ Russian newspaper The Barents Observer declined to publish the story about Ellingsen, and the reason is quite astonishing.

Editor of Barents Observer, Thomas Nilsen, says that they received this video some time ago, but chose not to publish it.

“We considered this to be an open provocation from Russian intelligence and therefore chose not to mention this video,” he says.

However, for the Norwegian government, this episode is a great embarrassment.

“The statement in no way reflects Norwegian politics or Norwegian attitudes towards Russia and Russians. The matter is now being followed up internally in the ministry,” said communications manager Tuva Bogsnes at the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs.

Bogsnes did say what consequences this would have for Ellingsen, but The Duran has spoken to a senior source in the Norwegian foreign ministry speaking on condition of anonymity:

“As far as reactions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are concerned, a stay-at-home order would probably be appropriate. Maybe with short deadlines. Plus the career takes a real hit. But termination will probably be too drastic and presumably resource-intensive (lawyers, etc.)”

The foreign ministry source also thinks Ellingsen would be treated differently because she is a woman.

“And in addition, she is a woman, so she probably escapes the media’s spotlight more easily, and the case is forgotten more quickly than if it had been a man. And the career break is not quite so marked,” the source says.

