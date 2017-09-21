North Korean Foreign Minister feels sorry for those who work with “barking dog” Trump

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has arrived in New York where he will attended the United Nations General Assembly.

He briefly addressed reporters who asked about Donald Trump’s threat to destroy the country.

The Foreign Minister responded,

“If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that’s really a dog dream”.

When asked about Trump referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as “rocket man”, Ri Yong-ho replied,

“I feel sorry for his (Trump’s) aides”.

The General Assembly session continues today. Countries set to address the world body on the 21st include both Russia and China.