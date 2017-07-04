North Korea claims first successful launch of ICBM–Trump mocks Kim Jong-Un on Twitter

North Korean claims to have successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, one which according to Pyongyang could strike anywhere in the world.

North Korean media stated,

“The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighbouring countries”.

And here it is: the Hwasong-14 pic.twitter.com/du15E7d6eK — Chad O'Carroll (@chadocl) July 4, 2017

South Korea later confirmed that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified ballistic missile.

The test comes after China warned all parties in the Korean conflict to de-escalate tensions. China’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Liu Jieyi spoke before the Security Council Monday and said,

“Currently tensions are high and we certainly would like to see a de-escalation. If tension only goes up… then sooner or later it will get out of control and the consequences would be disastrous”.

Russia meanwhile stated that the missile was an intermediate range ballistic missile, not an ICMB.

Russia further tried to de-escalate tensions saying,

“The launch was carried out in a direction away from Russia’s borders, and did not pose a threat to the Russian Federation”.

Donald Trump’s response was slightly more humorous. In a Tweet, the American President accused North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (who Trump referred to as “this guy”) of having nothing better to do with his life than to test missiles.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Unlike in April when the US alluded to military threats against North Korea, Trump’s Tweets would suggest that America remains cautiously committed to a political/diplomatic process in the Korean peninsula.