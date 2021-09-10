The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nord Stream 2 Completed as Europeans Worry about Russian-German Partnership
MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on the morning of September 10, Gazprom said in a statement. “At a morning operational meeting of Gazprom, Chairman of the Board Alexey Miller said that at 8:45 Moscow time, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed,” the statement said.
Good news. Congratulations to Russia and Germany, and just desserts to Ukraine. It could be a very good thing for Europe and Asia if Russia and Germany worked together more often. Russia as a transcontinental nation has a foot in each door and so it is better to work with than against. I come across people all the time who don’t know that Russia is not only the largest country in Europe but also that the population of the European part of Russia makes it the most populous European country as well. It makes sense on so many fronts to… Read more »