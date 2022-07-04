in Latest, Video

No reverse gear. Donbass defeat, as another Afghanistan debacle looms

369 Views 12 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

No reverse gear. Donbass defeat, as another Afghanistan debacle looms
The Duran: Episode 1325

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Arius
Arius
July 4, 2022

How long can this go on? Until the narratives for the next crisis they are preparing are ready to roll out in a month or two.

Whatever it is will be bigger and more ridiculous with more suffering and destruction.

2
Reply
Sara
Sara
July 4, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.profit97.com

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Sara
0
Reply

CNN Luhansk, ‘forced to withdraw.’ Bezos v Biden, demands gas stations lower prices. Update 2

Kissinger’s Davos speech, at the age of 99, shows he never understood what he was doing.