in Latest, Video

New twist in Nord Stream gas flow. Hungary denies weapons flow. Turkey joins Russia & Iran. Update 1

468 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

New twist in Nord Stream gas flow. Hungary denies weapons flow. Turkey joins Russia & Iran. Update 1
Topic 624

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
InnerCynic
InnerCynic
July 20, 2022

Byzantine maneuvers. Sometimes it’s almost too much to keep up with.

0
Reply

‘The last choice to remain safe for the Kurds is to head towards Damascus’, according to Dr. Ahmad Alderzi