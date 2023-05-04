New Tour From Bic Runga

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In 1997, Bic Runga exploded onto the New Zealand music scene with her self-produced debut album Drive. it shot to number 1, going platinum sevenfold. Fans had to wait five years for her follow-up album and another three for her third; these likewise reached the number 1 spot and went platinum.

Difficult though it is to credit, she is now 47 years old but has released only 5 studio albums. People familiar with her music will realise this is because she has sacrificed quantity for quality, whatever her personal circumstances.

Her latest tour, which begins in July, is called The ‘Beautiful Collision’ Tour, and is said to be celebrating twenty years of that album – 21 years to be precise, but who’s counting? Beautiful Collision includes the infectious Get Some Sleep – inspired by some heavy touring in the United States – and the ultra-beautiful Gravity.

Sadly, her new tour is both short and parochial, all the venues are in New Zealand. She hasn’t ventured abroad since 2017, and that was only to Australia.

If you haven’t heard Bic, check out her official website to begin with, her entries on Songfacts, and some footage on YouTube.

At present, New Zealand is best known for deranged men in drag who tried literally to murder a woman who believes they shouldn’t be allowed to use the ladies room, but in spite of its small population, the country has a rich musical history, including Bic’s older sister Boh who played in a rock band named Stellar* as well as recording on her own account and designing jewellery. Twenty years ago she relocated to the United States but she is rumoured to be back in New Zealand and performing with Stellar* again. Who knows, maybe the two sisters will get together on stage at some point?

