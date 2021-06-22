New Russian Yasen M Class Submarines Challenge US in North Atlantic
News Topic 196
Russia’s Newest Submarines Are “On Par With Ours” According To Senior American General
Russia’s Newest Submarines Are “On Par With Ours” According To Senior American General
The head of U.S. Northern Command says that Russia’s Yasen class submarines are set to present a “persistent proximate threat” to the United States. Russian MoD A senior U.S. military officer has again sounded the alarm about the threat that advanced, very quiet, cruise-missile-armed Russian submarines, as well as Chinese ones, increasingly present to the United States.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.