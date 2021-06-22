in Latest, Video

New Russian Yasen M Class Submarines Challenge US in North Atlantic

162 Views

New Russian Yasen M Class Submarines Challenge US in North Atlantic
News Topic 196

Russia’s Newest Submarines Are “On Par With Ours” According To Senior American General

Russia’s Newest Submarines Are “On Par With Ours” According To Senior American General

The head of U.S. Northern Command says that Russia’s Yasen class submarines are set to present a “persistent proximate threat” to the United States. Russian MoD A senior U.S. military officer has again sounded the alarm about the threat that advanced, very quiet, cruise-missile-armed Russian submarines, as well as Chinese ones, increasingly present to the United States.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

German politicians draw attention to the NGOs activities and get a stormy reaction