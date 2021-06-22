France regional elections: Macron crashes, Le Pen falters, EU-Barnier plan begins
Barnier outlines plot to oust Macron & Le Pen –ex-Brexit chief hatches election masterplan
MICHEL Barnier is launching a “political organisation” to mount a serious challenge in next year’s French presidential election.
The EU’s former Brexit negotiator said he has a “duty” to put up a fight against frontrunners President Emmanuel Macron and eurosceptic leader Marine Le Pen. Mr Barnier has held meetings with more than 100 right-wing politicians in the hope of revitalising France’s conservative movement ahead of next April’s presidential ballot.
