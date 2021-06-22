in Latest, Video

France regional elections: Macron crashes, Le Pen falters, EU-Barnier plan begins

413 Views 3 Votes 3 Comments

France regional elections: Macron crashes, Le Pen falters, EU-Barnier plan begins
The Duran: Episode 1012

Barnier outlines plot to oust Macron & Le Pen –ex-Brexit chief hatches election masterplan
MICHEL Barnier is launching a “political organisation” to mount a serious challenge in next year’s French presidential election.

Barnier outlines plot to oust Macron & Le Pen -ex-Brexit chief hatches election masterplan

The EU’s former Brexit negotiator said he has a “duty” to put up a fight against frontrunners President Emmanuel Macron and eurosceptic leader Marine Le Pen. Mr Barnier has held meetings with more than 100 right-wing politicians in the hope of revitalising France’s conservative movement ahead of next April’s presidential ballot.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
June 22, 2021
Rate this article :
     

Heavens Help France, the French and Europe if the neoliberal/globalist EU-Junta Apparatschik Barnier gets in.

1
Reply
Greg
Greg
June 22, 2021

So Le Pen is going the same way as Salvini? Let’s hope she’ll learn from this.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Greg
1
Reply
SteveK9
SteveK9
June 22, 2021

The right should rally around Marion Maréchal (the niece of Marine Le Pen). She is a true Conservative, and it doesn’t hurt that she is very beautiful.

0
Reply

New Russian Yasen M Class Submarines Challenge US in North Atlantic

Canada’s CBC turns off Facebook comments to promote free speech