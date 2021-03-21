New Russian warnings about militants preparing a chemical attack in northeastern Idlib.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has warned again that the militants “Al-Nusra” are planning to fabricate a chemical attack in the areas under their control and accuse the Syrian army of carrying it out.

The deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation major general “Alexander Karpov”, said that the available information indicates that the terrorists are planning to organize a fabricated chemical attack near a village in northeastern Idlib.

Karpov clarified that the militants are planning to accuse the Syrian army of using chemical weapons against the civilian population, calling on the leaders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations and to take on a path of a peaceful settlement in their areas of control.

During the past 2 months, Russian warnings of chemical attacks have been multiplied by the militants of Al-Nusra, knowing that these warnings come as a result of Russia’s monitoring and detection of militants’ movements and the transfer of toxic substances for this purpose in several different areas in Idlib and its countryside, which plays a role in deterring these fabricated attacks, as a result of their exposure and publicity, which fakes the militants’ claims and their attempts.

