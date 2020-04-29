NEW Evidence: Obama White House & Deep State framed Michael Flynn (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the stunning new evidence obtained by Michale Flynn’s current lawyer Sidney Powell, that proves Trump’s first National Security Advisor was targeted and framed by the Obama White House, the FBI, CIA, DOJ and even Flynn’s former legal team.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Via The Washington Examiner..

Rep. Devin Nunes predicted that everyone will soon learn that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was framed by members of the U.S. government.

Rumors have circulated recently among legal analysts who believe that Flynn, 61, could be exonerated in the near future. The president’s former national security adviser pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to investigators about his conversations with Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak regarding sanctions against Russia and a United Nations resolution on Israel. However, he has since filed to withdraw his plea and claims to be innocent.

Last week, Flynn’s legal team, led by Sidney Powell, asserted that new evidence submitted in his case, which is under seal, proves he was “set up” by the FBI. Powell is pressing for the dismissal of his client’s case, arguing that the FBI treated Flynn unfairly.

Nunes, during an appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, discussed the allegations that the FBI’s top leadership concealed “exculpatory evidence” from Flynn’s defense team, which the bureau has denied.

“The media has been promoting these — this Russia hoax for so long,” the California Republican explained. “And the reality — you have … the former head of the DIA, who has been strung up here for year after year after year, in what was now likely, we’re going to find out, he was framed. Imagine that, being framed by our own government and by political operatives who don’t like you.”

Bartiromo also reported on social media this weekend that Flynn would be “completely exonerated this week.”

The documents Powell touted come from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, who was selected by Attorney General William Barr in January 2020 to review Flynn’s case. Powell said the documents, which were submitted Friday under seal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, could be unveiled to the public as early as Tuesday.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report