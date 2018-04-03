New documents reveal 44 Democrats waived background checks on Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT hacker

According to newly released Congressional documents, 44 House Democrats who hired IT staffer Imran Awan and his family members, chose to waive them from background checks, paving the way for a hacking cover up that to this day is ignored by most major mainstream media outlets.

Maybe this has to do with the fact that Awan might have been the person who sold (and leaked) the DNC emails that were cleverly blamed on imaginary Russian hackers.

The Gateway Pundit reports that former DNC Chairwoman, Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) led the way with her peculiar relationship with Imran Awan.

Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on payroll even after he had been barred from the House computer networks.

Via The Daily Caller…

Every one of the 44 House Democrats who hired Pakistan-born IT aides who later allegedly made “unauthorized access” to congressional data appears to have chosen to exempt them from background checks, according to congressional documents. All of them appear to have waived background checks on Imran Awan and his family members, even though the family of server administrators could collectively read all the emails and files of 1 in 5 House Democrats, and despite background checks being recommended for such positions, according to an inspector general’s report. The House security policy requires offices to fill out a form attesting that they’ve initiated background checks, but it also includes a loophole allowing them to simply say that another member vouched for them.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Imran Awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for thirteen years since she came into office in 2004 as a Florida representative. She only fired him in August of 2017 and would have kept paying her “IT expert” even when he was living in Pakistan. Three Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties last February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking. Imran Awan, who started working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, received $164,600 in 2016, with close to $20,000 of that coming from Wasserman Schultz. His brother Jamal, who started working as a staffer in 2014, was paid $157,350.12 in 2016. Abid, who started working in 2005, was paid $160,943 in 2016. Imran’s wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid 168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016. Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February. There has been virtually a media blackout of one of the biggest Democrat scandals to date. A House official previously told Circa News that Imran Awan may have sold the terabits of information he uploaded to DropBox. Everyone is talking about Russia but Imran Awan could have been the one to have sold the DNC emails. The DNC refuses to hand over their servers to be investigated. If they really were the victim of a ‘hack’ like they claim, they wouldn’t be protecting their servers from authorities.

IG report finds nearly 50 Democrats waived background checks for Pakistani IT aides accused of hacking pic.twitter.com/1zYp1m97Cc — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 2, 2018

