The coming conflict between the Kurds and Turkey is widely discussed in this video Q and A.

With the US staunchly backing Turkey’s Kurdish adversaries in Syria and with new alignments emerging out of the Qatar crisis, is the map of Middle Eastern alliances about to be redrawn?

The Duran’s Adam Garrie sits down with Nedka Babliku of Division Bell Media to discuss who is doing what and for whom in the Middle East.