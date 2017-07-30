Who destroyed the Middle East? (VIDEO)

With the United States increasingly isolated in the Middle East, traditional alliences are shifting. Iraq is now an ally of Iran and Syria and seeks Russia’s alliance, while Qatar is moving further away from Saudi influence and towards what could be a pragmatic relationship with Iran. Meanwhile Turkey and its traditional partner the United States are completely at odds over the Kurdish question, in spite of both countries being in NATO.

The Duran’s Managing Editor sat down with Nedka Babliku of Division Bell Media to discuss recent events in the Middle East.