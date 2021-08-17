in Latest, Video

New Atrocity Consent Manufacturing Propaganda For America’s Next/Post-Afghanistan War

150 Views 1 Comment

source

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Candy
Candy
August 17, 2021
Rate this article :
     

➤Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum at home, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get the best result. Best Of Luck for the new Initiative!

Please Here……………. http://Www.ExtraRich1.Com

Last edited 4 hours ago by Candy
0
Reply

Biden “The Illegitimate” Destroying The Western World While He Takes a Nap, Jen Psaki Vacations, and General Milley Reads Marx, and Worries About Implementing CRT. The Taliban Wipes More Than Biden’s Ass – Complete Humiliation!

Twelve Rules For Everyday Life