Biden “The Illegitimate” Destroying The Western World While He Takes a Nap, Jen Psaki Vacations, and General Milley Reads Marx, and Worries About Implementing CRT. The Taliban Wipes More Than Biden’s Ass – Complete Humiliation!

The White House Post A Picture Of Biden In The Situation Room… But The Clocks Are From March Before Summer Daylight Saving. The clocks are an hour off. Where are the Biden Administration? Nobody is home!

The world is looking on in horror from his murderous pull out from Afghanistan – Sky News Australia

Joe Biden ‘utterly unfit’ to be President of the United States Joe Biden is “utterly unfit” to be President of the United States, according to Sky News host Alan Jones. “It blows my mind how world leaders like Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson suck up to such an intellectually bereft individual,” he said. “We …

‘Fall of Afghanistan’ is ‘a disaster’ Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the “fall of Afghanistan” is a “disaster”. Mr Bolt said the Taliban “took over the presidential building” in the Afghan capital of Kabul, “without even a fight”. “And set up a new Islamic regime. “For the US, this…

Biden’s words haunt him: President said a month ago there’s ‘no circumstance where Americans will be lifted out of the U.S. embassy in Kabul by helicopter’

Biden and Milley Are Responsible:

Dead Bodies In The Streets Of Afghanistan As Taliban Pull People From Their Homes And Slaughter Them Leichen in den Straßen Afghanistans, während Taliban Menschen aus ihren Häusern holen und abschlachten ================================================================================ By Red Voice Media August 16, 2021 This is the result of Bi…

BREAKING: Jen Psaki TAKING NEXT WEEK OFF Amid Afghanistan Fiasco White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking the next week off work amid the crisis in Afghanistan. Joe Biden, who is on vacation, has still not addressed the public about the foreign policy nightmare underway in Kabul. Where is Joe Biden? – Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 15, 2021 Questions sent to Psaki are being…

Biden is pushing forward with the Globalist agenda to destroy the US and the West. Expect the East to capitalize on this opportunity to take Taiwan where all the computer chips are made. The plans to take down the US, including the depopulation of the West, seem to be on track.

