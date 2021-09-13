The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Neocons Undermine Biden on China Ties. Brief Media on Taiwan Talks, Beijing Threatens War
Washington risks Beijing ire over proposal to rename Taiwan’s US office
US-China relations updates Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US-China relations news. The Biden administration is moving towards allowing Taipei to change the name of its representative office in Washington to include the word “Taiwan”, a move likely to trigger an angry response from Beijing.
Teach the US, Taiwan island a real lesson if they call for it: Global Times editorial
Teach the US, Taiwan island a real lesson if they call for it: Global Times editorial
If the US renames Taiwan island’s mission, the Chinese mainland should respond to it in a punitive way no lighter than it did with Lithuania. It’s anticipated China will recall its ambassador to the US. It’s likely the “lowest diplomatic reaction.
