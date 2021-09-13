The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China is on the move & Biden White House is dazed & confused
The Duran: Episode 1086
Xi-Biden Call Signals US Retreat on Confrontation with China, Taiwan Issue
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.