Negotiations in Turkey. Ukraine’s list of countries it wants as security guarantors. Update 3

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Negotiations in Turkey. Ukraine’s list of countries it wants as security guarantors. Update 3
Alex Christoforou

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

The monster is Europe, not America…

Helga Fellay
Helga Fellay
Reply to  Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

Europe has turned into a monster after the US began its total domination of Europe.

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

The US and EU are both monsters. It was the evil US and one of its three-letter “intelligence” agencies that funded 53% of setting up the EU. It also funded the doubly-evil Nato. Europe was fine before then because it was a collection of sovereign nations. The EU gang is not elected and it is both undemocratic and anti-democratic. By the way, “America” is not a country, but the name of two continents, north and south. The name of the country you are referring to is the United states of (north) America. The monster that is the EU does not… Read more »

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

Russia, America had détente…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

Arab Spring America in Iraq.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

Middle East silent until now… Better than America… Russian victory…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

I follow Russia…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

Ukraine bourgeoise…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
March 30, 2022

I like Putin…

Skip Cook
Skip Cook
March 30, 2022

Remember MinskII? Dishonest Ukraine, Europe and USSA

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
March 30, 2022

If I were Russia I wouldn’t trust any of the guarantors apart from China and India. Certainly not the US, UK, Poland, EU, or Turkey. The US can absolutely not be trusted because it regularly backs out of treaties it has “committed” to. The US style of commitment is not to be trusted. How about that promise not to park Nato bases along Russia’s western border? I do hope that Russia doesn’t trust these untrustworthy “guarantors”.

