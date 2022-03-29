in Latest, Video

Negotiations in Turkey, more fog of war (with Glenn Diesen)

Negotiations in Turkey, more fog of war (with Glenn Diesen)
The Duran: Episode 1249

Follow Glenn Diesen:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glenn.diesen
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Glenn_Diesen

Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538161760/Europe-as-the-Western-Peninsula-of-Greater-Eurasia-Geoeconomic-Regions-in-a-Multipolar-World

Russian Conservatism: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538149980/Russian-Conservatism-Managing-Change-under-Permanent-Revolution

Russophobia: Propaganda in International Politics: https://www.amazon.com/Russophobia-Propaganda-International-Glenn-Diesen/dp/9811914672

Great Power Politics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/great-power-politics-in-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-9780755607013/

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

