The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Negotiations in Turkey, more fog of war (with Glenn Diesen)
The Duran: Episode 1249
Follow Glenn Diesen:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glenn.diesen
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Glenn_Diesen
Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538161760/Europe-as-the-Western-Peninsula-of-Greater-Eurasia-Geoeconomic-Regions-in-a-Multipolar-World
Russian Conservatism: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538149980/Russian-Conservatism-Managing-Change-under-Permanent-Revolution
Russophobia: Propaganda in International Politics: https://www.amazon.com/Russophobia-Propaganda-International-Glenn-Diesen/dp/9811914672
Great Power Politics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/great-power-politics-in-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-9780755607013/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.