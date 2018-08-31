Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

NATO member Turkey concludes deal with Russia for S-400 missile systems

Turkey’s purchase of defense system from the “enemy” nation of NATO further underlines the complete irrelevance of the military alliance.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

379 Views

Turkey concluded what can only be seen as an historic move. RT reported on 31 August that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded a deal with the Russian Federation for the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 “Triumph” air-defense system, showing the US and NATO that it has alternatives if the Americans cancel their F-35 deal with the country:

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Recep Tayyip Erdogan … reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to purchasing the Russian-made S-400 air-defense system, asserting that Ankara has alternatives if the Washington cancels its F-35 deal.

Speaking to a crowd of military officers at a graduation ceremony on Friday, the Turkish president said that Turkey “needs” the S-400 system for its defense, and that deliveries would happen very soon on account that the deal was already “done.”

He added that it was “not acceptable” for Turkey to accept US impositions regarding the S-400 sale and, if the US wanted to cancel its deal to deliver F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, then “we have alternatives.”

A member of NATO, Turkey’s decision to buy the S-400 has been a major concern for the US and other members of the alliance, who fear that its deployment alongside US-made weapons and systems operated by Turkey, such as the F-35, will be put at risk.

As a means of coercion, Washington has stalled on deliveries of the F-35 to Turkey, hinting at possible sanctions and an outright cancellation of the F-35 sale if Turkey doesn’t bail on the S-400 deal. Erdogan, however, said that they will continue to pay into the program.

“Turkey, which is already a project partner [in the F-35 program], also needs F-35 fighter jets, its domestically developed planes, and planes developed with other countries. We have paid $900 million so far [for F-35’s] and continue to pay as installments come due,” he said.

Turkey’s need for the S-400 system was further stressed by Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who accused Washington of pressuring allies.

“The US has been pressuring all its allies in the recent period, so there is no alliance. We have an urgent need for our allies to buy air-defense systems,” Hurriyet reported him saying.

Joining Turkey in its refusal to bow to US pressure over an S-400 purchase has been India, which in June confirmed its commitment to its own $6 billion S-400 deal.

Calling New Delhi’s defense ties with Moscow a “time-tested relationship,” Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said US sanctions “cannot impact the India-Russia defense cooperation.”

This marks a significant move, as NATO was brought into being for the purpose of repelling the perceived expansionist motives of the Soviet Union. While the Soviet Union itself is no more, the alliance has become increasingly a tool for isolation of Russia, and the four year old propaganda campaign has put ever-increasing pressure on the Russian economy and government, often for reasons that are completely illusory.

As we have covered extensively on The Duran, these moves have a very clear, though usually unstated purpose.

Turkey’s decision to purchase the advanced S-400 marks a repudiation of the United States and the prevailing western world view about all things Russia.  

It also calls the nature of NATO and its purpose into question. Along with Germany’s decision to go through with the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, France’s call for increased cooperation with Russia in terms of security, and India’s deal to buy S-400’s, it appears that the US can no longer command loyalty. 

It must now compete.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Russia shares intel with US regarding planned ‘false flag’ attack in Syria

Russian ambassador hopes that the US will act responsibly, in contrast to April’s Syria airstrikes after a previous false flag attack.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

RT reported on Thursday, 30 August, that Russian officials briefed US diplomats on a plan by militants is Syria to stage a false flag attack using chemical weapons in Idlib to frame Damascus.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, confirmed to the media on Wednesday that he had met with the US special representative to Syria, James Jeffrey, and David M. Satterfield, acting assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs.

The attendees of the rare meeting and the fact that it had taken place earlier this week
[were] revealed by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a daily briefing.

The meeting was called by Russia on Friday and held on Monday, August 27, Antonov said. He commended the US side for coming at such short notice, and described the meeting as “constructive and professional.”

At the meeting, Russia officially conveyed its concerns over reports that Washington together with France and the UK is gearing up for another set of airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of a chemical attack, that would immediately be blamed on the Syrian government. Moscow […] asked Washington to “provide the facts without delay” to substantiate the new allegations that Damascus uses chemical weapons against its own people.

Such rhetoric fanned by Washington may prompt militants and their “pseudo-humanitarian” organizations like the White Helmets to mount another provocation using chemical agents, Antonov warned.

Intelligence that Russia has gathered has been shared with the US, and the diplomats were told “in detail” about the provocation against civilians being prepared by Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Tahrir al-Sham was plotting a chemical attack that would then be misrepresented as another “atrocity” by the “Syrian regime.” Eight canisters of chlorine have been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur city, and a specially trained group of militants, prepped by the British security company Olive, also arrived in the area to imitate a rescue operation to save the civilian “victims.” Militants plan to use child hostages in the staged incident, according to Antonov.

Moscow cautioned Washington against falling for this provocation, noting that a massive airstrike targeting Syria’s military and civilian infrastructure will constitute another act of “groundless and illegal aggression” against Syria.

“A new escalation in Syria does not correspond to interests of any party. We believe that our concern will be heard,” Antonov said, adding that he hopes the US “will take every effort to prevent terrorists from using toxic chemicals and will be acting responsibly, in accordance with the status of the UN Security Council permanent member.”

President Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton stated last week that the US “will respond very strongly” in case of a chemical attack by Damascus. The warning was interpreted by the Russian Defense Ministry as a veiled confirmation that the US has been considering an airstrike on Syria similar to the one it carried out in April, alongside France and the UK.

The war in Syria is all but over. President Bashar al-Assad’s government once again has control over almost all of Syria’s sovereign territory, and with a final battle looming between his forces and the antigovernment forces and al-Qaeda forces operating in Idlib there is just one problem: The American pressure to remove al-Assad by any means necessary, including prolonging the war, and including the semi-clandestine support of the al-Qaeda operative, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

The objectivity of news reporting about this war is rife with propaganda, mostly from the US and Western allies side. This is probably rather sensible, since the American forces operating in the area have no legal right to be there. In order to appear legitimate at home, the narrative must make it look like the US forces need to be there. President Trump came close to ending it in April, but just in the nick of time, an alleged gas attack took place, prompting the US, France and Great Britain to launch a visually impressive missile strike that thankfully only destroyed a few empty buildings.

The actuality of a gas attack in April still has yet to be verified, because the OPCW authorities cannot get to the site due to it’s being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.

With tensions rising over the possibility of the false-flag attack being repeated, US forces are on alert.

Continue Reading

Latest

Leader of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

Terror attack suspected of Kyivan backing takes the life of the popular leader of the Donetsk, as Ukraine continues to spiral out of control.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

RT and TASS reported on August 31 that the Aleksandr Zacharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, was killed in an explosion that took place in a cafe in Central Donetsk city. The explosion also injured several other top officials who were with him. RT continues in their report:

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

“The head of the DNR, Alenksandr Zakharchenko, has died as a result of a terrorist act,” a spokesperson of the self-proclaimed republic’s administration told journalists, revealing no details of the incident.

“An improvised explosive device was planted inside the café … right near the entrance,” Aleksandr Kazakov, an advisor to the DNR leader, told RT, adding that the killers apparently knew that Zakharchenko would arrive at the café and were “waiting” for him. A state of emergency has been imposed, Kazakov said, adding that borders with both Ukraine and Russia were sealed as the security services are “actively searching for the potential perpetrators.”

One of Zakharchenko’s deputies also sustained severe injuries in the blast while several bodyguards died in the incident, Kazakov said. He added that Zakharchenko died at the scene as well, contrary to the earlier reports suggesting he was injured and succumbed to his wounds in a hospital.

Moscow condemned 42-year-old Zakharchenko’s murder, adding that it could be detrimental to the whole peace process in Ukraine.

The death of the DNR leader could have a particularly negative impact on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian Senate’s International Affairs Committee, said.

There is “every reason to believe” that Zakharchenko’s murder was orchestrated by Kiev, which “has repeatedly resorted to such methods to get rid of dissidents and undesirables,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

“Instead of abiding by the Minsk Agreements and seeking ways to resolve the internal [Ukrainian] conflict, the Kiev warmongers opted for a terrorist scenario, thus exacerbating an already tense situation in the region, she added. The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, has denied involvement in the killing of the DNR head.

Aleksandr Zackharchenko was born in Donetsk in 1976. He was a graduate of the Donetsk College of Industrial Automation with a degree in mining electromechanics. He became the leader of the breakaway republic of Donetsk in August of 2014, after the EuroMaidan coup overthrew the lawfully elected Yanukovich government in Ukraine earlier that year.

He was hugely popular as a leader and survived several assassination attempts, presumably also orchestrated by Kyiv, before this one took place. Under his leadership, Donetsk has actively refused to accept the Kyivan regime, and presently a state of civil war exists with both Donetsk and its neighboring province, Lugansk; both fighting the Western Ukrainian forces.

With Petro Poroshenko intending not to renew the friendship treaty with Moscow, this event signals that Ukraine’s present leadership believes it can dig in and act as it pleases in violation of the Minsk and Minsk II accords, which it did sign agreement to.

An analysis provided by political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko (translated by StalkerZone.org) gives his thoughts:

The political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko commented on the murder of the head of DPR Aleksander Zakharchenko. He spoke about this in comment to the “Ukraina.ru”publication.

“Zakharchenko signed the [Minsk – ed] agreements on behalf of the republic, on behalf of the DPR. The fact of Zakharchenko’s death in itself from the point of view of international law doesn’t influence the Minsk agreements in any way. States sign agreements, and not politicians, even if this state is unrecognised. Another thing is that Zakharchenko’s death will influence the situation at the line of demarcation. I think that it is deliberate provocation carried out by Ukraine for the purpose of aggravating the situation during the pre-election period in order to strengthen the position of Poroshenko. Now the session of the parliament [the Rada – ed] has just started, which is supposed to determine the date of the elections,” noted Ishchenko.

He noted that the time of the greatest vulnerability for any state is the time when power changes, especially if it happens in a violent way.

“Kiev achieves two effects. It weakens the DPR’s position, especially since the DPR has the leading position in Donbass. On the other hand, Kiev creates the conditions for tensions in the region to intensify. And this can be used in the internal political game,” stressed the political scientist.

He doesn’t consider Zakharchenko’s murder as proof that the statehood of the DPR is in crisis.

“The Soviet army staged an offensive, but in 1944 the front commander General Vatutin died — he was ambushed by Banderists. And in 1945 the front commander General Chernyakhovsky died. He simply came under shelling. When you are at war it is clear that absolute security doesn’t exist. Especially since the position of the DPR and LPR isn’t the position of the Soviet fronts in the Great Patriotic War, where HQs were 50km from the front line. It is clear that saboteur and reconnaissance groups work in the LPR and DPR. In such a war it is impossible to completely exclude the work of saboteurs,” specified the expert.

According to Ishchenko, in this war media and charismatic personalities died — they are the enemy’s prime target.

“If you [Kiev – ed] killed Givi or Motorola, then it will be discussed and is still being discussed. And you also have an information victory. It is the same thing concerning Zakharchenko — he isn’t just a charismatic leader who is difficult to replace in the DPR. He is also a leader of all Donbass and all the Southeast should the frontline move towards Kiev. Of course, he was the prime target of Ukrainian saboteur and reconnaissance groups. And absolute security doesn’t exist. Kennedy was a US President, he was protected better than Fort Knox, but he was also killed,” noted Ishchenko.

Continue Reading

Latest

Russia to STOP transporting US astronauts to International Space Station

Plan to resume American-launched manned spaceflight may be too ambitious, causing a problem if US astronauts cannot get into space.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

The American space program continues to suffer under its own poor planning, and today, RT reported a new hit against the program as the contract the US has with Russia is slated to end in April, 2019:

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Under the current contract, American astronauts avail of seats on Russian Soyuz spacecraft in order to reach the International Space Station (ISS) and return home. The US lost its capacity for manned space missions after the retirement of the Space Shuttle program, and is about to finalize a replacement in the form of a manned SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The cost of the ISS ferry service has varied over the years, with NASA paying about $81 million per seat in 2018, up from the cheapest price of $21.8 million in 2007 and 2008.

Reporting on the state of the Russian space industry on Friday, Yury Borisov, who is responsible for overseeing military and space matters in the Russian cabinet, said that the landing of a Soyuz-MS spaceship in April next year “will finalize the fulfillment of our obligation under a contract with NASA.”

The discontinuation of the Space Shuttle program seemed like a minor inconvenience in 2011, when the US and Russia were on relatively good terms. Today, however – amid a bitter political stand-off between the two nations – the fact that the US has to rely on Russia in some aspects of its space exploration is considered humiliating by some people in America.

The late Senator John McCain was among the most vocal critics of the situation, in which the US pays Russia millions of dollars each year in return for space engines and rides to the ISS. Vice-President Mike Pence last week pledged that the US will “very soon” be able to take people into space without Russia’s help and will return to the moon by 2024.

This issue is certainly a source of embarrassment for the United States, and it probably was behind the American Vice President’s August 23 announcement that the US would soon regain manned space travel capability and be back to the moon by 2024. This story, also covered by RT, had this to say:

The US will soon rid itself of its embarrassing and costly reliance on Russian space rockets, Vice President Pence … promised, painting an idyllic future where private enterprises will be taking Americans to the moon and beyond.

Regretting that US astronauts were “forced to hitch a ride to space” ever since NASA’s Space Shuttle program retired in 2011, Mike Pence promised to end America’s somewhat embarrassing reliance on Soyuz rockets. Noting that each seat onboard a Russian capsule costs about $82 million, the vice president proclaimed “those days are about to be over.”

“I’m going to make you a promise: Soon, and very soon, American astronauts will return to space on American rockets launched from American soil,” Pence said while he and NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, visited the Johnson Space Center on Thursday.

NASA has been working for years with its commercial partners SpaceX and Boeing to develop crew transportation systems, CST-100 Starliner and Crew Dragon 2, both of which the US space agency rather optimistically hopes to certify and render ‘operational’ next year.

But saving costs of low orbit flights are just part of US cosmic ambitions in outer space. Recalling that Donald Trump already allocated “historic funding for NASA,” Pence promised the crowd of space enthusiasts that “America will lead mankind to the stars once again,” by building a Moon colony in 2024, all while ambitiously pioneering Mars.

“We’re working with the Congress to provide an unprecedented $500 million to move the Lunar Orbital Platform from proposal to production. We’re only a few short years away from launching the gateway’s first building blocks into space, turning science fiction into science fact,” Pence said.

The US second-in-command did not forget to stress that the US must also maintain its military ‘superiority’ in space to tackle a perceived threat from China and Russia.

“China is aggressively weaponizing space. Russia, too, is developing and testing new and dangerous weapons and technologies to counter America’s space capabilities,” Pence claimed, stressing that the administration is “committed to keep America ahead of our adversaries in this critical domain.”

However, Pence’s big plans for space will face a large logistical hurdle: the United States currently has no domestic rocket program that can send human crews into orbit.

America’s civilian space agency, NASA, discontinued its space shuttle program in 2011, leaving the Russian Soyuz as the only class of spaceships capable of delivering people to the International Space Station (ISS).

Even the private sector now looks to Russian technology. United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, relies on Russian rocket engines for their Atlas launchers. Moscow has threatened to embargo the delivery of these in retaliation against the newest US-imposed sanctions.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending