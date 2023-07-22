The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO light in Ukraine, invade Belarus. Putin warns Poland. Erdogan, turn on SWIFT. Biden Barbie. U/1
Leaked files suggest hidden British hand in latest Kerch Bridge strike – The Grayzone
The Grayzone has exposed British intelligence freelancers for collaborating with Ukraine’s Security Service to destroy Kerch Bridge. Leaked documents suggest they played a role in the latest attack on the bridge, and may be helping Kiev hunt down accused collaborators.
