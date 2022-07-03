in Latest, Video

NATO calls China “systemic challenge,” then asks China to enforce oil price cap

211 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO calls China “systemic challenge,” then asks China to enforce oil price cap
The Duran: Episode 1324

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sky News published a story from Lisichansk – But things didn’t go according to plan