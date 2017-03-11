Judge Napolitano: Obama could wiretap you anytime, anywhere with no warrant (VIDEO)

The US president can spy on anybody, anytime, anywhere. No warrants necessary

Speaking to Lou Dobbs, political and legal commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano weighed in to the raging controversy over whether former President Barack Obama could have ordered the wiretapping of Donald Trump and incoming members of his team, such as Sen. Jeff Sessions and Gen. Mike Flynn.

Napolitano said that Obama (as well as any US president) already possessed the authority to wiretap anybody, anytime, anywhere, without any involvement from either the FBI or obtaining a warrant from the top secret FISA court.

The judge also stressed that “wiretapping” per se, is not even really required, since everything we say or write on our mobile phones or computers is already digitally captured by the NSA and stored for future retrieval.

It would therefore have been a simple matter for the Obama administration, as well as those in the intelligence community hostile to President Trump, to obtain private conversations of Trump or anyone they wished.