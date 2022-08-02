The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nancy in Malaysia, Taiwan next? Kosovo calm, but fragile. Second turbine stuck in Canada. Update 1
Topic 642
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alex, make no mistakes, Blinken is JEW