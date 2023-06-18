My opinion with regards to the Ukraine conflict, neocons, geopolitics, the interview of Scott Ritter and overall state of the world. Part 2.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the second part I want to start discussing the Nord Stream sabotage. I was hoping I could use it to show that they are lying and use it like 9/11and so show it as an even bigger and more important lie. I am appalled by the lack of reaction of people and indifference of people to the fact we had the biggest terrorist attack on economic (energy) infrastructure in history. We are not even having a proper investigation to find answers. Still I should not be surprised since in the last 20 years since 9/11, the biggest and most deadly terrorist attack in history which justified two military interventions of which one was illegal according to international law. We still do not have a proper investigation of 9/11 and there is also no reaction of people and indifference by people to that fact. So I should not be surprised that people don’t care and that there is no reaction and people are indifferent to the lack of investigation and lack of answers to the Nord Stream terrorist attack.

I wrote a post regarding similarities of these 2 events:

I really was hoping this time people will wake up and when will they understand the lie about Nord Stream then we could use its similarity to 9/11 to open their eyes to an even bigger and more important lie which was the 9/11 official narrative. I guess I was too hopeful and too optimistic.

I wrote before that during 9/11 the US had to deal with the issue that European people not as ignorant as the US population. It was shown by the reaction of the European population to the terrorist narrative compared to the US. Which was well shown for example by the law regarding air travel. In the US people believed and were so scared of terrorists they had to take off their shoes to go on an airplane. In Europe this was not implemented because the European population was not as ignorant and because of they were not so absorbed by the fear of the terrorist narrative. The whole narrative on terrorist was connected to the so called clash of civilization narrative which was an explanation (a lie) on everything bad that is happening. In reality just obfuscating real reasons of everything which is actually taking place. So giving the reason for geopolitical actions by the West. Which is explained in videos I posted:

Twenty years later after dumbing down of the European population and making it ignorant to the level of the US, the bad narrative of Russia and Putin has worked almost as well in Europe as in the US which makes me lose hope. Twenty years ago people were smarter, less ignorant and more skeptical. But now, just look at the current young generation, what will they have in their brains from only watching 60 second videos on Tik-Tok, they don’t know anything, they don’t have anything in their brains, they know nothing about the world and blindly believe everything they are told.

The future looks bleak. Brainwashing and dumbing down the population about which I also posted. I posted about its beginnings in:

“The future dictator’s subjects will be painlessly regimented by a corps of highly trained social engineers. “The challenge of social engineering in our time,” writes an enthusiastic advocate of this new science, “is like the challenge of technical engineering fifty years ago. If the first half of the twentieth century was the era of the technical engineers, the second half may well be the era of the social engineers” — and the twenty-first century, I suppose, will be the era of World Controllers, the scientific caste system and Brave New World.”

— Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

We live in a sort of Brave New World in which Huxley envisioned a world of constant distractions.

“HUXLEY: There seems to be a general movement in the direction of this kind of ultimate revolution, this method of control by which people can be made to enjoy a state of affairs which by any decent standard they ought not to enjoy, this I mean the enjoyment of servitude. Well this process as I say has gone on for over the years and I become more and more interested in what is happening.”

This Brave New World created by distraction is dumbing down our future generation. And it’s possible thanks to the collection of our digital data which allows them to create better and better distractions and tailor made them for each and one of us. I also posted about it based on works of Shoshana Zuboff:

There are also 2 great video documentaries regarding this subject:

Because of the dumbing down of our population by this Brave New World, no-one cares about 9/11 or Nord Stream because they are too distracted by Tik-Tok videos and new Marvel movies.

This is the real world we live in and the world against which I want fight and to quote Huxley again:

“Meanwhile there is still some freedom left in the world. Many young people, it is true, do not seem to value freedom. But some of us still believe that, without freedom, human beings cannot become fully human and that freedom is therefore supremely valuable. Perhaps the forces that now menace freedom are too strong to be resisted for very long. It is still our duty to do whatever we can to resist them.”

― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

“The only difference between you and the children in the brave new world who are conditioned to hate flowers and beautiful things and books in that way is that your conditioning is happening while you're wide awake or are you? Is the current lifestyle of the consumer in fact a kind of waking dream? What Huxley understands only too well is conditions under what we might call late capitalism, in other words the kind of neoliberal capitalist societies we live in now. What Huxley understood only too well was that in an economy that is defined by consumption and advertising is the form of behavioural conditioning everybody will be perfectly pacific as long as their needs and their wants are conflated in their own minds. That is very much the world we're living in. You don't need to be a Marxist to understand that you're a commodity fetishist. You don't need to feel that you've been conditioned to be conditioned. I think that's the real genius of the dystopic future that Huxley summons up in brave new world there's no strife there's no angst.``

-Will Self

