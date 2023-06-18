My opinion with regards to the Ukraine conflict, neocons, geopolitics, the interview of Scott Ritter and overall state of the world. Part 1.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

At the beginning again I want to apologize for my bad English and bad writing skills. I will also write 2 parts because the character limit in the posts is really shackling my ability to explain things, just like Scott Ritter spent 3 hours on a podcast to fully explain things because it’s impossible to condense explanation for such important and hard topics as geopolitics and the Ukraine conflict in character limits that are available in posts.

I love and I agree with Scott Ritter on almost everything but the main thing I disagree with him is the same thing I disagree with The Duran meaning the idea those people, people making decisions and so ruling the world are stupid. Again I will use Parenti quote:

“if you think these people are stupid you’re being a bit stupid” -Michael Parent

I would love to speak with Scott Ritter. I would love to ask him two questions. Does he think creation of the ISIS state in Iraq was an accident and a mistake and that it happened just because US leaders are stupid? And does he also think that the fact that opium production in Afghanistan skyrocketed after US intervention was also an accident and a mistake and that it happened just because US leaders are stupid?

I think he would have a problem with answering those two questions and if he would say they were just mistakes and accidents and not intentional he would show be showing to us that part of reality which he is missing. Because those were not mistakes. ISIS was created so Western corporations could buy oil from terrorists in Iraq illegally on discount prices to increase profits. Because if the ISIS state would not be created they would have to pay normal prices let’s say for example 80$ per barrel while thanks to the creation of ISIS they were able to buy barrels of oil from terrorists illegally on discount prices let’s say 30-40$ per barrel and thus increase profits. The creation of ISIS helped Western corporations to increase profits and literally helped them steal from Iraqis since the people of Iraq didn’t get full prices for their resources so they were literally getting ripped off. Their resources were stolen by being sold at cheaper prices. Regarding Afghanistan, the deep state and CIA have connections with underground criminal elements all around the world which they use to obtain a black budget. In other words, money that is not accountable to the US government. Because they possess a black budget, the US government which is almost unaccountable but still there are some small ways it can be evaluated, but this illegal garnered black budget is not accountable to the government in any way. It was shown by the story of Gary Webb which was shown in a movie I posted about and in videos I posted by youtuber Eyes Wide Open.

I suspect Scott Ritter would answer to those 2 questions differently saying they were just mistakes and there was no malice or intent in the creation of ISIS and increased production of opium in Afghanistan after our interventions which in my opinion are wrong answers and part of what he is missing.

Scott Ritter just like the Duran thinks Victoria Nuland and other neocons think they can win military the conflict in Ukraine which assumes they are stupid and which in my opinion is a mistake.

In my opinion they know this conflict is unwinnable. This conflict has a different purpose. Scott Ritter talked about working with Russia to oppose China and I agree with him that would be the best solution but that does not mean neocons don’t have reasoning for not doing so. The reason is not that they are stupid and that they think Ukraine can win militarily against Russia or think Russia is one big gas station. I wrote before that they would not start this conflict if they would not gain something no matter the result of the conflict. If Russia would collapse and they would have a color revolution they gain something. But if Russia wins they also have to gain something and that thing is weakening Europe and most importantly Germany and removing Germany’s control and hold over the EU and by doing so removing it as their competitor in dominance of the Western world.

Germany used deep economic cooperation to strengthen Europe but also to dominate Europe and take control over it, it’s economic leverage created trough cooperation with Russia allowed it to oppress other European countries and almost literally take full control of Europe. When questions of what Europe will do was asked it was often framed as what Germany will do. That strengthening of Europe through German dominance was threatening US dominance in the Western world and removing that threat was the second purpose of the Ukraine conflict. If Ukraine wins and we get the collapse of Russia, the US can come and plunder Russia and if Russia wins they weaken and remove Europe and most importantly Germany as it’s competitor in the Western World. That’s why they pushed this conflict while knowing it’s stupid and knowing they can’t win militarily. It may seem stupid but they need to do it because an early peace could mean Russia is not so bad and Germany can go back to having an economic cooperation with Russia. While the more Ukrainians die the more Ukraine will get destroyed. The strong narrative about Putin and Russia being bad will not allow Germany and Europe to get back into an economic cooperation with Russia and secure removal of US competitors so Europe and Germany dominate the Western world.

Fact, the US knew very well this offensive is bad for Ukraine as Scott Ritter said and still pushed them to do so just shows they don’t care about them winning. They are just sacrificing Ukraine and at same time using it as I wrote before to get rid of old obsolete equipment so that instead of scrapping this equipment which would cost them they just sell it to Ukraine to reduce cost and make profits. Europe and the US know Russia is not a threat to them not in conventional conflict and only regarding nuclear weapons. Even Scott Ritter said they don’t want take the whole Ukraine. I wrote before that they don’t want to take the whole Ukraine because it’s too big. They can conquer the whole Ukraine but not occupy the whole Ukraine besides Western Ukraine is full of nationalists which would just create a Ukrainian terrorist organization like a sort of Ukrainian Al-Qaeda which would just cause Russia problems. As evidence I showed the fact that Putin offered to Poland the splitting of Ukraine in two:

Polish ex-minister quoted saying Putin offered to divide Ukraine with Poland Poland's parliamentary speaker, Radoslaw Sikorski, has been quoted as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to Poland's then leader in 2008 that they divide Ukraine between themselves.

I wrote before that he didn't offer splitting Ukraine with Poland because he loves Poland and Poles but because he is not able to fully take over Ukraine so Poland taking part of Ukraine would play into his hands.

