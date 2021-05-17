in Latest, Video

Musk sinks Bitcoin. Institutions & oligarch pals buy dip

“Ever Heard Of Paypal?”: Elon Musk Has Epic Meltdown Arguing With Bitcoin Fanatics

“Tesla Has Not Sold Any Bitcoin”: Musk Tries To Reassure Crashing Crypto Market After His Weekend Meltdown

Update 5/17/2021 0700EST: Musk has taken to Twitter in the early reaches of Monday morning to try and quell speculation that Tesla had sold its bitcoin – following continued selling in cryptocurrencies overnight. “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” Musk wrote in a response to another Twitter account pointing that the crypto was down 20% since Musk “began shitposting”.

