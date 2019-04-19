Mueller’s Report Ends ‘WitchHunt’ But What’s About To Unfold Is The Real Story

Via Sara Carter…

Attorney General William Barr stressed Thursday during his press conference that although Special counsel Robert Mueller detailed 10 “episodes” involving actions by President Trump that might have constituted obstruction of justice, neither the DOJ, nor Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein believed those actions violated the law.

Barr said based on the evidence that Trump’s action had “non-corrupt motives.” The redacted version of Mueller’s report was released late Thursday. The very few redactions in the behemoth report show the reasons for the decisions, which were based on recommendations made by the intelligence community, DOJ and Mueller prosecutors to protect classified information, sources and methods and information pertaining to ongoing litigation.

The roughly 400 page report is what it is and now it is available for the public. After more than two years and national media consumption of every rumor possible the investigation has concluded that neither President Trump, anyone on his campaign and no American colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Thank goodness. We should be celebrating. Instead, many media outlets who carried the Trump conspiracy water to thirsty ‘anti-Trumpers’ and angry Democrats are scouring the pages looking for anything to salvage their failed attempts at removing a duly elected president.

The reality, however, is that it’s over for those pushing the now debunked Trump Russiacollusion. It is a chapter closed.

What is left, however, are multiple chapters still left to be written. What will unfold is investigation into what historians will consider one of the greatest political ‘witch-hunts’ in U.S. history. If justice is served, those responsible will be outed and prosecuted.

Those officials who weaponized the intelligence community, approved unauthorized surveillance on American citizens based on unvalidated information and targeted a sitting president should fear the wrath of ‘lady justice.’

Call it what you will but numerous sources within the intelligence community are describing the actions of the officials who launched and perpetuated the investigation into Trump a failed ‘soft coup.’ That is what we witnessed over the past three years, since the beginning of the investigation into Trump’s campaign.

We also witnessed two major disinformation campaigns: one by the Russians and the other by supporters loyal to Clinton.

From the beginning it was impossible to prove the allegations that the Democrats, anti-Trump right wing and others were lobbing at the president. They did it with such voraciousness that it took over the airwaves like a Tsunami, sweeping up everything and everyone in its path.

Journalists that couldn’t prove those allegations were true, like me, simply said over the past two years “there is no evidence that Trump colluded or conspired with Russia.” I’ve said this as far back as 2017.

It is the same end result discovered by Mueller after more than $30 million dollars, witness interviews, subpoenas and hundreds of warrants.

Days and weeks with little sleep were spent chasing rabbits down a proverbial hole of allegations that amounted to nothing. It was literally exhausting.

Instead, what evolved from my investigations, as well as my colleague John Solomon, was growing body of evidence of malfeasance within the intelligence community, FBI and DOJ. The insurmountable evidence unraveled like a loose ball of yarn as we started pulling threads and avalanched with the launch of Congressional investigations.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, was one of the first to reveal those threads and never wavered even when the Washington ‘swamp monsters’ targeted him and his credibility. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, worked tirelessly with their committees to get to the truth. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, have done the same and all promise to continue to the battle for the truth. Why? Because frankly this political war is not over.

Just remember, it was Hillary Clinton and the DNC that paid for former British Spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier through their attorney’s Perkins Coie. It was the embattled research firm Fusion GPS, with its founder Glenn Simpson, that helped spread the dossier and its unsubstantiated and false findings all over Washington D.C. They did so with help from senior officials at the FBI and DOJ. When Simpson and his crew couldn’t get it published they used their contacts at the FBI to leak to information to the media with them. They also had their anti-Trump friends in high positions of power within the Obama Administration like then CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and his then Deputy Director fo the FBI Andrew McCabe to brief the most salacious parts of the dossier to Trump in January, 2017.

It was the best way to get the disinformation out regarding the dossier to the world. All of the sudden, Trump was being cornered and isolated. More importantly, early on they targeted Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. They knew they had to remove Flynn – remove him from Trump’s side. After all, “he knows where all the bodies are buried and he was sick and tired of the Obama administration’s lies to the American people,” said one former intelligence source who worked closely with Flynn.

Mueller’s report will keep the left busy the next few days. It lists, as Barr noted, ten possible circumstances that could appear to be obstruction but were not considered obstruction by the DOJ. Barr said Trump never broke any laws.

Think about it. Trump was being accused of being a spy for Russia. It was a daily compounded disinformation campaign by senior members of a former administration leaking lies, half-truths and malicious rumors about Trump. Those who aided the lies were MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, and many more, who all had stories that the U.S. president was compromised by Russia and worked with the Russians against the American people.

I can’t imagine not being frustrated. The list of allegations that Mueller references in his report were nothing more than an extremely frustrated president who was being accused of the worst crime in U.S. history.

Some of it is embarrassing. However, none of Trump’s actions constituted breaking the law, as Barr noted.

How can you be accused of obstruction of a crime you never committed? However, how can you not be appalled at the lies being directed at you, your family, your coworkers and those who support you when you know for a fact that is all they are – lies.

America needs to heal first and foremost.

But in order to heal the American justice system, that is revered around the world, must act swiftly and with strength to hold those accountable for these actions and bring those who broke the law to justice.

Transparency and justice is the only way we can regain the trust in the institutions that make our great nation the envy of those around the world.