Mueller Subpoenaed, Will Testify Before Two House Committees In July

Via Zerohedge…

Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees, after both panels subpoenaed the former special counsel, according to a Tuesday evening press release.

“Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both committees on July 17 in open session,” reads the statement.

News of Mueller’s testimony is a sharp reversal from a rare public statement in May, during which he said “The report is my testimony,” referring to the Russia report his office put out after nearly two years of investigation.

In April, Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the report which found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, yet declined to render a prosecutorial recommendation on whether Trump had obstructed the investigation.

Meanwhile, despite an almost unredacted version of the Mueller report made available to Congress, Democratic lawmakers have insisted on access to the full report.