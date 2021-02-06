MSNBC Host Suggests Drone Strikes be Used Against Lockdown Skeptics

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace’s recently made some bizarre comments regarding what she calls “domestic terrorism. The “Deadline” host suggested that those who believe that the election was fraudulent and/or that COVID restrictions are unnecessary should be treated as domestic terrorists. She went even as far to suggest that these “terrorists” should suffer the same fate as Anwar al-awalki, a Yemeni American who was targeted by drone strikes during the Obama years for inciting terrorism. The attack against Anwar was also controversial as well; it was the first time a US president ordered a strike against an American citizen without a trial. Not many seemed to be outraged at the time, however there were some who argued that the attack set a dangerous president that could lead to the same fate happening to much more innocent US citizens.

Wallace’s comments have been almost completely ignored. It seems as if no one in the mainstream media cares about the fact that one of its anchors literally compared her political opponents to an Al-Qaeda terrorist. We are entering extremely polarizing times, to say the least.

Full Quote: “There is, until the end of April a persistent threat of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism, carried out in the ideology around this belief that the election was fraudulent [and] that the COVID restrictions are unnecessary, all of those ideologies pushed by Donald Trump. My question for you is around incitement. We had a policy, and it was very controversial, carried out under the Bush years and under the Obama years of attacking terrorism at it’s root, of going after and killing, and in the case of Anwar al-awalki, an American, a Yemeni American, in a drone strike for the crime of inciting violence… The way you root out terrorism is to take on (in the case of Islamic terrorism) [and] kill those who incited.”

