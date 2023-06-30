MSM Admits Prigozhin Affair Leaves Putin Stronger, Kiev Survey Huge Ukr Losses, No to Istanbul Terms

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukr Offensive Stuck, UK MSM Admits Prigozhin Affair Leaves Putin Stronger, Kiev Survey Confirms Huge Ukr Losses, Rus Says No Return to Istanbul Terms
Wagner, I hardly Knew Ye
The dust has settled following last weekend’s abortive insurrection by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the private military company known as the Wagner Group, and some 8,000 fighters he employed, against Russian President Vladimir Putin. A clearer picture has since emerged about what exactly transpired during this coup, and why these events unfolded as they did.
