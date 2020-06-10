Most Voters Think The US Is Spiraling Out Of Control

It has been a turbulent year for the United States…

As Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, 2020 kicked off with an Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

That was swiftly followed by the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans while the number infected is approaching two million.

Over the past few days, people across the country took to the streets en masse to protest the killing of George Lloyd by police officers in Minneapolis while President Trump threatened to deploy the military to quell the unrest.

Given the events of the past few weeks, it hardly comes as a surprise to hear that most Americans are pessimistic about the state of their country.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/most-voters-think-us-spiraling-out-control

