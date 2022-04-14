Moskva warship mystery. Pentagon reveals its $800 million Ukraine weapons list. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Sanctions against Russia do not function.
The Russian clothes business is doing very well, with many Russian brands selling more clothes than ever.
You needn’t import any stuff from the West.
Thanks, but no thanks!
Russian women wear Russian jeans.
SPLETNIK/RUSSIA: Where to buy Russian jeans in Russia: models for every taste and budget Jeans are arguably the most versatile of everyday pieces – there is a pair in everyone’s wardrobe. And if earlier we often went to popular chains of Western brands for denim, now it’s time to pay attention to Russian brands. Spletnik fashion editor Nadia Bechetnikova has collected 10 models that no sanctions will prevent you from buying. – “Flare jeans BLCV” Price: 11 900 rubles The flared silhouette that everyone was crazy about in the 2000s is back. The basic model of the classic shade can… Read more »