Moscow protests aim to destabilize Putin government (Video)
- The Duran Quick Take: Episode 257.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss this weekends protests organized by liberal Russian opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s Moscow city council elections. The protests blocked traffic along major Moscow streets, eventually ending in clashes with police.
The Saturday march was one of the largest unsanctioned rallies Moscow has seen in years, with estimates placing the number of participants at roughly 3,500 people, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Ministry claims that 700 people in attendance were working as journalists. Various independent Russian media outlets estimate the protestors to have been over 5,000. Moscow police detained over 1,000 protesters, among them, professional provocateur Alexei Navalny.
In a recent turn of events, certain to embolden protestors, a Moscow doctor says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny may have been poisoned while in prison.
Via Zerohedge…
Moscow’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, has been moved from jail to a local hospital in the Russian capital after officials said the rogue politician may have been poisoned.
According to BBC, officials said Navalny – who has been detained for the second day on Monday – was in “satisfactory” condition, and that though he may have had an allergic reaction, Navalny’s doctors said they demanded “fundamentals” like the prospect of using “disproportionate” things like making. More than 1,400 people were detained while protesting Navalny’s detention.
Navalny had been sentenced to 30 days for provoking an unsanctioned protest with other lawmakers.
The EU slammed Russia over the “disproportionate” use of force against the protesters, claiming it undermined the “fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly.”
then again, Russia isn’t exactly known for its tolerance of political dissent.
Смотрите, какое противостояние!https://t.co/vHfO6NY3Ky pic.twitter.com/cuYlFtcpp4
— Илья Варламов (@varlamov) July 27, 2019
According to the AP, access to Navalny is restricted, and Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, Navalny’s physician, only managed to see him on Sunday afternoon. Doctors at the hospital initially said that Navalny was taken in after suffering a severe were region
At least 21 people, including Navalny’s supporters and journalists, “briefly detained outside the hospital Sunday evening. Still, hospital officials refused to run any additional tests on him.
Another Navalny ally, Leonid Volkov, said on Sunday that conditions at the prison were unsanitary.
Baton-wielding police on Saturday wrestled with protesters in arguably the largest unsanctioned protest in Russia in a decade.
Navalny has been the Kremlin’s most formidable foe since 2011, when Navalny led a massive wave of protests against Putin and his party. Since then, Navalny has been arrested many a times.
The hospital described Navalny’s condition as satisfactory.
As shown in this article, the United States funds a foundation that has the goal of imposing American-style democracy on nations around the world including Russia:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/06/the-national-endowment-for-democracy.html
It is very apparent that Washington’s overt actions in Russia (and other nations around the world) are very similar in scope and style to the Central Intelligence Agency’s covert nation re-engineering operations.
President Putin is shutting the covert outfits down one by one (they are legion), against great resistance from the fifth column in Russia which established itself primarily during the Yeltsin CIA-led dictatorship. I wish he would go faster and rule by decree or by the methods of the two-party revolving tyranny (AKA parliamentary democracy) which now rules in most of the West. But Putin not only restored Rule of Law but abides by it. The only place that fact does not appear self-evident is in Western-controlled, CIAIPAC masked [sic] media. The best diagnosis of democracy I have read lately comes… Read more »
It was only a matter of time before the CIA soaked Navalny; Just as they soaked Nemtsov. Failed agents like Navalny and he, have the fatal flaw of both knowing too much and of being of more value dead than alive. Guaido will be next.
In my opinion, the only satisfactory condition for Navalny is ‘deceased’. And what is this!? “The EU slammed Russia over the ‘disproportionate’ use of force against the protesters, claiming it undermined the ‘fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly.’ then again, Russia isn’t exactly known for its tolerance of political dissent [sic]” Russia is better known, or should be, “for its tolerance of political dissent” than either Macron’s France, or GULAG-happy USrael, with its Guantanamo Bay, Gaza, and militarized, murderous police force, armed with, not batons but assault rifles, in tanks. Has Siri (The CirIA) taken over The Duran while… Read more »
I have to wonder how much help in monetary form is used to prop up up the Navalny group.The Atlantic group comes to mind.
They knew that they did not have the proper permits for this demonstration but then again it make news for the Western press .I guess police batons are better than bullets though.
Until the CIA chooses to prove otherwise, you have every right to assume that convicted felon (which is why he cannot run) Navalny is 100% funded by them, as Nemtsov was and as is Benny-Diktov of ‘Echo of Moscow’ (lovingly known by evolved Russians as ‘Ekh Khuj Moskvy’) Benediktov was recently implicated in a Mossad executed false flag attack on his own TV station. But of course the news was buried, even by the Russian press. These CIA stooges have many ‘roofs’ (kryshy). But what a story, with ‘echos’ (Ekh Khujs!) of the current one; Doctors already bought, media lined… Read more »
In Britain, it is mandatory for prospective local government candidates to obtain signatures from the Ward they wish to stand in. I have done this and the number required is ten registered citizens of voting age.
Even though the number of signatures are easy to obtain by knocking on doors, there have been instances of lazy candidates illegally using names on the voters roll and forging signatures. Invariably the lazy candidates are ‘Neo-Liberal Libtards.
AKA ‘The Exceptionals’.
Who writes this muck? We see here that the Duran has gone over to the dark side, if indeed, it was ever on the right side, which I doubt. Moscow has a population of 12.5 million, so, even if there were 5000 illegal protesters, it is miniscule. Why doesn’t the Duran feature any articles on the Gillet Jaunes in France? There we can see protesters being beaten and imprisoned by the police every week for the last seven months, with not a croak from the Duran. Beaten by a Western “democratic” government. Or is is it only in Russia and… Read more »