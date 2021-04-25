Moscow Breaks US Blockade of Syria, Destroys Militant Base
200 ‘terrorists’ killed in Syria bombing, Russian army says
Russia said late Monday that it had killed “up to 200 terrorists” in Syria during airstrikes on a base northeast of Palmyra, where fighters were allegedly planning attacks ahead of presidential polls next month. “After confirming data through multiple channels on the location of terrorist facilities, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft carried out airstrikes,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
