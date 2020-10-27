More than / 100 / killed and wounded militants by air strike

Air strike on a camp in Idlib countryside in syria results in more than / 100 / killed and wounded militants

The Russian warplanes targeted a training camp for takfiri militants in “Jabal Al-Duwailah” area of the “Kafr Takharim” sub-district, northwest of Idlib.

A field source said that the air strikes targeted a training camp and military headquarters belonging to the Turkish-backed “Sham Legion” takfiri faction, killing more than 43 militants and seriously injuring more than 60, which means the number of killed may increase.

These air strikes are the strongest of their kind since the Syrian army took control of the city of Saraqib in idilb eastern countryside several months ago .

, as they destroyed the headquarters of the “Sham Legion” and many military vehicles.

Social media accounts reported that the raid targeted a graduation of a fighting course for the Turkish-backed Sham Legion, indicating that the strikes had completely destroyed the camp.

Meanwhile, the militant sites published a video showing the large number of deaths suffered by the Idlib countryside.

According to the source, the hit came after careful reconnaissance and monitoring of the militants’ movements and their headquarters via surveillance aircraft, indicating that the sudden raid shocked and confused the armed groups..

It is noteworthy that this raid came 3 days after the American raid, which targeted a dissenting group for the Liberation of Al-Sham batilion and classified it as Al-Qaeda, killing 15 leaders in the town of Jakara on the Syrian-Turkish border, north of the area that was previously bombed.

These raids follow the takfiri organizations’ increased violations of the ceasefire in Idlib, and continuous attacks on civilian areas and Syrian army’s sites.

This development is an escalation after more than two months of stopping the joint Russian-Turkish patrols after the Russian-Turkish patrol was attacked by A suicide onslaught from the Khattab al-Shishani Brigade, which affected the stopping of the joint patrols on the Aleppo-Latakia road m4.

