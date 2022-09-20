More About Yale’s Fraudulent Report that ‘Sanctions Are Crippling the Russian Economy’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

This is a follow-up to my prior reports, “Fraudulent Yale School of Management Report Says Russia Will Be Crushed by Western Sanctions”, and “How the Fraudulent Yale Study Showing That Russia Will Be Crushed By Western Sanctions Was Reported In The Press”.

On September 16th, The Kremlin headlined “In conclusion of his visit to Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin answered journalists’ questions.” In that press conference, Putin said: “Our trade stood at US$140 billion last year. … This year’s mutual trade is expected to reach some US$180 or even US$190 billion.” That would be a 29% increase for the entire year of 2022. This prediction by him stands in obvious contrast to the Yale prediction. What will be the consequences if either prediction turns out to be true?

If Yale’s prediction turns out to be true, then, of course, there will be euphoria in Washington, and fear and dread in Moscow. The Yale study was titled “Business Retreats and Sanctions Are Crippling the Russian Economy”, and it said “Defeatist headlines arguing that Russia’s economy has bounced back are simply not factual – the facts are that, by any metric and on any level, the Russian economy is reeling, and now is not the time to step on the brakes.” However, they did leave themselves some excuses in the eventuality that Russia closes out the year with little, if any, reduction in its international trade: “Putin is resorting to patently unsustainable, dramatic fiscal and monetary intervention to smooth over these structural economic weaknesses, which has already sent his government budget into deficit for the first time in years and drained his foreign reserves.” Also, if America’s vassal-states in Europe do “step on the brakes” and reduce or eliminate their sanctions against Russia, then the Washington regime will be able to say that its vassal-nations had failed to be vassal enough, and had quit the program (America’s program to defeat Russia) too soon.

If Putin’s prediction turns out to be true — or even if, instead of increasing by his projected 29%, Russia’s international trade increases at all — then the U.S. regime’s effort to crush Russia’s economy will have gone an entire 10 months after February 24th and failed to achieve that objective, at all. If, however, by the end of this year, the trend for Russia’s international trade will be down instead of up, then Washington will have even more of an incentive to pound upon any European leaders who will be resisting Washington’s demands, and to make sure that Europe’s mainstream media will get those officials pounded down in the polls and consequently evicted from their offices.

Lots of commentators are so focussed upon the military aspects of this war between Russia versus America[’s proxies, Ukraine and the EU], so that they ignore that America’s war against Russia is at least as much economic as it is military. This is why the difference between Putin’s prediction versus Yale’s prediction on this matter will be at least as important as will the purely military aspects of this war, by America, against Russia.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report