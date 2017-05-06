Milo Yiannopoulos to sue Simon & Schuster for $10 million and start own publishing company

In the midst of a party that can only be described as surreal, controversial former Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos announced that he is going to start his own US based publisher called ‘Dangerous’.

The publishing company is set to release books pushing the boundaries of free speech with a generally librarian and conservative line.

Milo also announced that he plans to sue New York publishing house Simon & Schuster for $10 million over a dispute arising from the latter’s last minute decision to withdraw publication of Milo’s new book which will now be released by the author directly.

Milo also plans on launching a new US college speaking tour. Previous tours have been controversial with anti-Milo protesters becoming violent. This infamously led to an event at the University of California at Berkeley being shut down over public safety concerns.

Now watch Milo make his announcement in his own ‘unique way’.