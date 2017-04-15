Mike Pence to spend Easter in South Korea. Tensions may have temporarily died down

Could the visit be to prepare troops for war or to begin engaging in a political solution in Korea?

US Vice President Mike Pence is to spend Easter in Seoul with US troops stationed in South Korea.

The official White House Press Schedule reads,

“On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence will depart Washington, DC on Air Force Two en route to Anchorage, Alaska. There, the plane will be refueled before departing for Seoul, South Korea”.

With North Korea threatening to target US bases in South Korea as well as the South Korean Presidential Palace which Pence could likely visit, it would seem unwise to wilfully put Pence’s life in danger.

Pence’s visit can therefore be read as a sign that tensions have somewhat deescalated, at least for now.

Whether Pence plans to either create calm in Seoul or rally the troops for war, is another matter.

The worst is far from over yet. This may however, represent a temporary reprieve.