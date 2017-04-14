BREAKING: North Korea threatens to destroy US targets in Japan and South Korea if attacked

Air China has suspended flights to North Korea as regional tensions continue to rise.

North Korea has issued its most specific threat of retaliation to date, in the event of a US attack on North Korea.

In an official statement from the Staff of the Korean People’s Army, North Korea promised to ‘ruthlessly destroy’ American targets in the region.

Targets which North Korea promises to strike in the event of a US missile attack include US bases in Japan, South Korea as well as the South Korean Presidential palace.

The statement ominously continued,

“Our toughest counteraction against the US and its vassal forces will be taken in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive”.

The statement also said that Pyongyang understands America’s strike against Syria to be a ‘warning’ to North Korea, a provocation which will elicit a powerful North Korean response.

The Pentagon’s refusal to confirm or deny the veracity of an NBC report saying that a US led strike on North Korea could happen in the next 24 hours has do little to ease the tensions.

China has urged for deescalation, though these pleas have largely fallen on deaf ears.

It has been reported that Air China has suspended its flights to North Korea.

Air China stops flights to #Pyongyang today; unclear when flights will resume #DPRK pic.twitter.com/0ugxC2xGDl — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) April 14, 2017

At the same time, tourists and journalists continue to arrive in Pyongyang to obverse celebrations of the ‘Day of The Son’, the official state celebration of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-Song.

A nuclear test is widely believed to be part of the celebration and also the proximate cause of US threats against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, aka North Korea).

There have thus far been no signs either from Washington or Pyongyang of any moves to calm the tensions.